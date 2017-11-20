EUR/USD analysis: Steinmeier will try to avoid a snap election

German President announce it will talk with parties on coalition. EUR/USD partially undermined by German’s political woes. The EUR/USD pair recovered some ground in the European morning, but failed to surpass the strong 1.1820 region. The common currency …
