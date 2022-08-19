It has been our central view for some months that the Eurozone economy will suffer a mild recession over the coming winter. This assumes some continuation of gas supply to end-users in the region. An …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Break below parity is likely, could trigger a plunge to 0.95 on a 1 to 3M view – Rabobank - August 19, 2022
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: How far can it fall? - August 19, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: A drop to the parity level emerges on the horizon - August 19, 2022