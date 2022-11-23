The EUR/USD is trading around the 1.0375 zone, at the highest level since Friday boosted by a weaker US Dollar and ahead of the FOMC minutes. The Greenback lost momentum following the release of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD breaks above 1.0350 on US data, attention turns to FOMC minutes - November 23, 2022
- GBP/USD Settled Above The Key 1.2000 Level - November 23, 2022
- Regal Springs gets USD 14 million investment, approval to expand in Mexico - November 23, 2022