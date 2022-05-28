EUR/USD climbs towards 1.0765 four-week highs but fails to reclaim the 50-DMA, retraces to 1.0730s

Its long-term bias remains bearish, but a rally towards 1.0800 in the near term is on the cards. The EUR/USD reached a fresh four-week high, around 1.0765, but in the last hour, retreated some 30 pips …
