Currently, EUR/USD is going through a bearish cycle. It signals that the upward cycle launched in December 2021 is coming to an end. The RSI technical instrument moves in the lower area of 30/50 on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Could Come Under Pressure - January 21, 2022
- EUR/USD: Pair Could Break Below Key Support - January 21, 2022
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Trendline Test After Resistance Hit - January 21, 2022