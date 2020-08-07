EUR/USD is hovering under 1.1850 and Commerzbank’s Karen Jones expects a deep correction lower as RSI has diverged. Initial support awaits at 1.1646 while above 1.1915, the pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD dissipates upside pressure, signals a correction to 1.1646 – Commerzbank - August 7, 2020
- The Swiss Franc Pulls Ahead Of The U.S. Dollar - August 7, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar gains a chance for EUR/USD bulls to reload - August 7, 2020