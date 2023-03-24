EUR/USD is set to finish the week with decent gains of 0.89%. US economic data was mixed, though it portrays a deceleration of the economy. ECB policymakers remain focused on tackling high inflation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD edges lower, and tests 1.0750 support as a triple bottom stays in play - March 24, 2023
- EUR/USD: Seen at 1.05 in three months – Rabobank - March 24, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Looks Overstretched For The Time Being - March 24, 2023