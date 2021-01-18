EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2078. Market players awaiting first-tier events to take place later in the week. Focus on the US Joe Biden´s inauguration next Wednesday. EUR/USD bearish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar’s strength persists, 1.20 in the cards - January 18, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Down on Blue Monday? Not so fast, blue wave, other reasons, may trigger bounce - January 18, 2021
- EUR/USD bears in control ahead of the ECB rates decision - January 18, 2021