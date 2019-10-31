Mounting US-China trade tensions capped the pair’s advance around monthly highs. US employment-related data failed to impress, hinting a poor Nonfarm Payroll report. EUR/USD correcting lower, yet the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Easing from monthly highs - October 31, 2019
- EUR to USD Exchange Rate Slips from Highs as Eurozone Data Continues to Paint Uncertain Picture - October 31, 2019
- EUR/USD: FOMC Statement and Federal Funds Rate - October 31, 2019