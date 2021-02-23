EUR/USD Forecast: Powell may propel euro higher, technical picture looks bullish

EUR/USD has retreated from the highs after US yields resumed their gains. All eyes are on Fed Chair Powell and his bond-buying plans moving forward. Make the trend your friend – EUR/USD is steadily …
