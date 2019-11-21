EUR/USD comes under strong pressure amid a stronger dollar. The short-term perspective turns to the downside, but 1.1050 holds. The EUR/USD fell sharply during Thursday’s New York session as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: The Short-Term Perspective Turns To The Downside - November 21, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Focus turns to the downside - November 21, 2019
- Buy EUR/USD on a break of 1.12; sell if trade talks break down – SocGen - November 21, 2019