EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD regain ground amid brief dollar weakness, yet the bears could swiftly return. The risks of loss from investing in CFDs can be substantial and the value of your …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD slumps below 1.2100 as ECB rate cut rumours rise - January 27, 2021
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD likely to turn lower despite brief gains - January 27, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Under mild-pressure, corrective decline may continue - January 27, 2021