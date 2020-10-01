EUR/USD has managed to rise back into the $1.1754 resistance level, which represents both the prior support levels from August and September, alongside yesterday’s peak. The topping pattern seen over …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY expecting further dollar strength - October 1, 2020
- EUR/USD to accelerate the leg higher on a break of 1.1770 - October 1, 2020
- EUR/USD gains continue after dismal week - October 1, 2020