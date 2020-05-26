Economists at Danske Bank believe EUR/USD will remain range-bound and target 1.07 in 12M while an uptick in global reflationary trends continues to be the key upside risk. Stay up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Generally negative with a 12 month target at 1.07 – Danske Bank - May 26, 2020
- EUR/USD: A break below 1.0855 sees 1.0870 work as resistance - May 26, 2020
- EUR/USD: Bulls are flashing the sign of bottom out - May 26, 2020