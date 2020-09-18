Dollar dumped amid downbeat US economic releases. Next of note remains the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment. EUR/USD pair is holding on to the overnight gains, consolidating the over 100-pips recovery …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: In bullish consolidation around 1.1850, US data eyed - September 18, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-For EUR/USD traders there’s both good and bad news - September 18, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Back Above The 20 EMA - September 18, 2020