EUR/USD has delivered a breakout of the Falling Wedge chart pattern, which indicates a bullish reversal after a prolonged downside. The shared currency pair has shifted above the horizontal resistance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD loses upside momentum above 1.0760 as US NFP comes into picture, hawkish ECB bets remain solid - June 2, 2023
- Euro US Dollar Rate Today: EUR Rises Against USD On Hawkish ECB Comments - June 2, 2023
- EUR/USD bulls flex muscles near 1.0780 hurdle amid mixed feelings of ECB, Fed hawks, focus on US NFP - June 1, 2023