EUR/USD is on the front side of the bearish trend, submerged in the low 1.07s. Bears eye a downside extension for the coming days while below 1.0800. EUR/USD hit a 9-week low of 1.0701 on the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears keeping a lid on bullish correction - May 26, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: A debt ceiling deal can save bulls - May 26, 2023
- Euro to US Dollar Spot Exchange Rates for 2021 - May 26, 2023