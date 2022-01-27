EUR/USD eyes deeper declines as the key support gives way. The Fed tilts hawkish, hinting at balance-sheet reduction and March rate hike. A downside break of the key daily support line opens floors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eyes 2021 lows near 1.1185 on hawkish Fed-led decline - January 27, 2022
- EUR/USD stays pressured in Asia as shares slump on Powell’s hawkish rehtoric - January 26, 2022
- EUR/USD Nears 2021 Low as FOMC Unveils More Detailed Exit Strategy - January 26, 2022