EUR/USD remains depressed around 1.0340, following the biggest daily fall in a week. In doing so, the major currency pair also justifies the previous day’s downside break of a three-week-old support …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Struggle for Direction - November 29, 2022
- Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Wrestles with Resistance at Prior Support at 1.035 - November 29, 2022
- Euro US Dollar Exchange Rate Climbs - November 29, 2022