EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 0.9700 while paring the previous day’s bounce off a 20-year low during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair also trims the biggest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Fades recovery below 0.9800 resistance confluence - September 28, 2022
- EUR/USD struggles to extend rebound beyond 0.9700, German Inflation, US GDP eyed - September 28, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dramatic downturn pushes it above 0.9700 - September 28, 2022