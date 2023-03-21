EUR/USD advances further and approaches 1.0800. Immediately to the upside comes the weekly top at 1.0804. EUR/USD climbs to 5-week tops in the 1.0785/90 band on Tuesday, extending the upside momentum …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the upside comes the 1.0804 level - March 21, 2023
- EUR/USD: Overcoming 1.08 essential to negate a possible Head and Shoulders – SocGen - March 21, 2023
- EUR/USD – Euro extends rally, market turmoil eases - March 21, 2023