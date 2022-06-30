EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sees a downside below the crucial support of 1.0430

Declining 20- and 50-period EMAs add to the downside filters. The RSI (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00. EUR/USD may re-test June’s low after violating the critical support of …
