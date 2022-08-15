EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sellers keep control below 1.0200 support-turned-resistance

EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0160 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday, after breaking the 1.0200 key support the previous day. In addition to the clear downside break of the 21-DMA and …
