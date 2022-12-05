Source: Fabian Wintersberger The weekly EUR/USD chart reveals the nearby level of resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci level where price action has already retreated from. Therefore, early signs of a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Fewer Risk Events Favors EURUSD Rise - December 5, 2022
- Euro to US Dollar Spot Exchange Rates for 2016 - December 5, 2022
- EUR/USD: There is a strong seasonal bias to be mindful of in December – MUFG - December 5, 2022