EUR/USD prints fresh daily highs near 1.1750, remains sideways ahead of the FOMC statement

Market participants await the outcome of the FOMC meeting. EUR/USD holds in consolidation range between 1.1715 and 1.1750. The EUR/USD made a run to 1.1744, reaching a fresh daily high and quickly …
