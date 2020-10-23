EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1850, holds onto weekly gains

EUR/USD about to end the week with a 125-pip gain. US dollar stages modest recovery during the American session. The EUR/USD pulled back during the American session amid a recovery of the US dollar …
