EUR/USD has refreshed its four-week low at 1.0740 as the USD Index has shown significant strength amid a cautious market mood. Federal Reserve policymakers advocated that the interest rate hike in May …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD refreshes four-week low at 1.0740 amid cautious market mood, US Durables in focus - May 24, 2023
- EUR/USD clings to multi-day low near 1.0740 as US debt limit negotiations fuel cautious mood - May 24, 2023
- The dollar will keep gaining strength amid stable US growth and the absence of any alternative among rival currencies, Goldman Sachs says - May 24, 2023