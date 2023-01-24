EUR/USD is eyeing to recapture the 1.0900 resistance as ECB might not pause policy tightening beyond summer. The Euro is delighted with bullish bets for CY2023 as the ECB will continue to raise …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD sees recovery to near 1.0900 as ECB to continue rate hikes beyond summer - January 24, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears in play while below 1.0950 - January 24, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Start Of Profit-Taking Sales - January 24, 2023