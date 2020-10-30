EUR/USD settles near one-month lows at 1.1640

COVID-19 lockdowns and the ECB have sent the euro tumbling. The US elections will be a key EUR/USD driver next week. The euro extended its downtrend for the fifth consecutive day and is on track for a …
