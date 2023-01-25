EUR/USD steadies around nine-month high after five-day uptrend. Upbeat German data, pre-Fed consolidation favor bulls amid sluggish market. ECB’s Makhlouf fired the last hawkish shot before the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD stays above 1.0900 ahead of US GDP during ECB blackout - January 25, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: 1.0950 continues to be eyed as key into critical US data - January 25, 2023
- EUR/USD: Upside could slowdown after strong gains in recent months – MUFG - January 25, 2023