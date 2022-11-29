Look for the downside bias to continue into the close on Tuesday on a sustained move under 1.0366. The Euro is under pressure against the U.S. Dollar late Tuesday as traders reacted to a sudden …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weakening as Downside Momentum Increases Following Monday’s Reversal Top - November 29, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Soft inflation data limit Euro’s upside for now - November 29, 2022
- Grieg mothballs USD 73 million Blu Farm offshore project in response to tax proposal - November 29, 2022