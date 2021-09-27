Overall, there is scope for EUR/USD to test downside support, especially with higher US yields underpinning the dollar. Markets will be focussed on the 1.1664 lows seen in August with any break below …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD remains cautious above 1.1700 amid German vote, weaker dollar - September 27, 2021
- EUR/USD holds steady as the German vote count continues - September 27, 2021
- EUR/USD Week-Ahead Forecasts: Top FX Institutional Analysis And Euro-Dollar Exchange Rate Predictions - September 27, 2021