The presidential election may bring more civil unrest to the US. EUR/USD gaining bearish potential in the long-term, eyeing 1.1470. The US presidential election, the Federal Reserve monetary policy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Tumultuous days ahead in the US - October 30, 2020
- EUR/USD: Euro’s recent bounce to end with ECB-fuelled selloff - October 30, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Trading Very Tight on Friday - October 30, 2020