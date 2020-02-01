On Wednesday morning the pairing slumped despite data showing that German consumer morale was better than expected in February. However, EUR/USD reversed earlier losses and rallied ahead and after the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Euro-Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast: “Downside Risks Dominate EUR/USD” Say Danske Analysts
On Wednesday morning the pairing slumped despite data showing that German consumer morale was better than expected in February. However, EUR/USD reversed earlier losses and rallied ahead and after the …