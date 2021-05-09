Last week ended well for EUR/USD, with Friday’s shockingly poor US jobs data giving it a lift, and this week could well see its advance extend if it can break conclusively above resistance at 1.2150.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Still Positive, Reaching for 1.22
Last week ended well for EUR/USD, with Friday’s shockingly poor US jobs data giving it a lift, and this week could well see its advance extend if it can break conclusively above resistance at 1.2150.