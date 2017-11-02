EUR/USD analysis: nothing to see here… until Friday

The GOP tax reform doesn’t bode well according to financial markets. US minor employment data upbeat ahead of NFP report. It was another choppy trading day for the EUR/USD pair that anyway closed it with modest gains around 1.1660 after hitting a daily …
