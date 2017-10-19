EUR/USD drops on US tax reform news US-German 10-year yield spread widens, currently at levels last seen in May EUR/USD fell more than 0.30 percent in Asia to low of 1.1807 as the US Senate approved budget in crucial step forward for Republican tax cuts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD drops 0.30 percent as the yield differential widens - October 19, 2017
- “EUR/USD is looking for new drivers … they are not that easy to come by” - October 19, 2017
- 5 Reasons Behind Today’s Big Forex Moves - October 19, 2017