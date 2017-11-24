US group ExxonMobil has launched an auction of over EUR 1 billion in Romania’s electronic public procurement … ExxonMobil is ready to pay between USD 975 million and USD 1.28 billion, without VAT, to acquire management and design services and to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- ExxonMobil launches EUR 1 bln auction for Black Sea gas operation - November 24, 2017
- EUR/USD Awaits Wave-4 Retracement After Impulsive 3rd Wave Completes - November 24, 2017
- Currencies: EUR/USD Holds Within Reach Of 1.1880 Resistance - November 24, 2017