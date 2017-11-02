Forex – Dollar Pares Losses as GBP/USD Falls to Nearly 3-Week Lows

GBP/USD fell 1.37% to $1.3065. EUR/USD rose 0.34% to $1.1659, while EUR/GBP surged 1.74% to £0.8925 after a slew of upbeat Eurozone manufacturing PMIs lifted sentiment on the single currency. USD/JPY fell 0.04% to Y114.12, while USD/CAD fell 0.35% to C$1 …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)