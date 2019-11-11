USD/CAD is trading close to the round number of 1.3200, which is providing immediate support. Lower, there is support at 1.3150. On the upside, the 200-EMA has become relevant and is flirting with the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, USD/CAD – Pounds Gains Ground, Canadian dollar flat - November 11, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1051 level - November 11, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Holding above 1.1000 but at risk of falling further - November 11, 2019