GBP/USD approaches its weekly low at 1.2674 as demand for the American currency extends into the final trading session of the week. Hopes for a UK trade deal with the EU doing little for Sterling. DXY …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears retain control amid persistent risk aversion - September 27, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Battle around 1.2700 will likely be won by bears - September 27, 2020
- EUR/USD: A bull failure between 1.1695/1.1750 would be an opportunity to sell [Video] - September 27, 2020