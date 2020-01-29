EUR/USD produced a bullish hammer candle on Monday, as it defended the psychological support at 1.10 and closed with marginal gains at 1.1022. The hammer candle is warning of ebbing bearish momentum …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls looking for a discount in $1560s
EUR/USD produced a bullish hammer candle on Monday, as it defended the psychological support at 1.10 and closed with marginal gains at 1.1022. The hammer candle is warning of ebbing bearish momentum …