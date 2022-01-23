Despite closing the week on a positive note, the tone has been generally softer in the Euro, with market participants fading the recent breakout. As of now, it is really about gearing up for the next …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Key EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch - January 22, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Key EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch - January 22, 2022
- EUR/USD price forecast ahead of the January FOMC Meeting - January 22, 2022