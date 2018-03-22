Open Season On The USD?

Markets should view this outcome as a solid signal to re-engage USD short vs EUR and JPY. The Japanese Yen Whichever spin you want to put on the FOMC statement, the dovishness is all about not wanting to rock the global equity market boat given the massive …
