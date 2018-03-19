Find out more here. Currency markets saw a sharp sell-off in sterling against the EUR, US dollar on Monday 26th February, with the Pound to Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate sliding from 1.13752 to 1.13317 (quote as of… Euro to Dollar (EUR/USD) Exchange Rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Pound To Euro Exchange Rate Forecast: GBP Risks Skewed To Upside “Particularly Vs EUR” Say Barclays
Find out more here. Currency markets saw a sharp sell-off in sterling against the EUR, US dollar on Monday 26th February, with the Pound to Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate sliding from 1.13752 to 1.13317 (quote as of… Euro to Dollar (EUR/USD) Exchange Rate …