Japan, Canada, Switzerland are all experiencing moderate price weakness against the US Dollar – yet these mature economies are fairing better than many others. The relationship between the EUR and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Precious Metals, US Dollar: How It All Relates – Part I - September 11, 2019
- EUR/USD holds near 1.1100, what are the key levels to look out for this week? - September 11, 2019
- EUR/JPY: Shorts a long-term trade – SocGen - September 11, 2019