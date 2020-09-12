The EUR/USD rallies on ECB rate decision but remains under pressure

Today the ECB decided to maintain its interest rate and coronavirus-stimulus program unchanged. The Euro rallied against the US Dollar but remain below the bearish value zone (1.20 + structure). The …
