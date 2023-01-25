The US dollar’s weakness continued in January, with the US Dollar Index — a measure of the value of the greenback against a weighted basket of major currencies — sliding to a seven-month low after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US dollar continues to weaken against major currencies - January 24, 2023
- EUR/USD Bulls to Target $1.0950 on German Business Sentiment - January 24, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extends bounce off 50-SMA inside bullish channel - January 24, 2023