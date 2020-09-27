USD/CAD gains 1.4% on the week, highest close since August 3; Pandemic down channel from March broken with Monday surge; USD/CAD participates in general US dollar recovery in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Fundamental and technical agreement on a rising US dollar - September 27, 2020
- GBP/USD: Virus woes probe bulls targeting 1.2800 - September 27, 2020
- Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Dow Jones, Sterling, US Stimulus, NFPs - September 27, 2020