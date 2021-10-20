Morgan Stanley (MS) reiterates its bearish bias for the EUR/USD in the latest analytical note published on Wednesday. The US bank highlights the European Central Bank’s (ECB) tr …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- We remain short EUR/USD, targeting 1.14 – Morgan Stanley - October 20, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD recovery affirmed as dollar loses allure - October 20, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further upside hinges on 1.1670 breakout - October 20, 2021